Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.79 Billion Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,106,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Ventas worth $2,791,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $819,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 563,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 208,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 37,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,982,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

VTR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.30. 1,534,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,858. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -280.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

