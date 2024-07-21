Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,777,901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.45% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $2,869,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. 10,035,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,689,650. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Several analysts have commented on HPE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

