Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of HubSpot worth $3,025,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,491 shares of company stock worth $26,699,609 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $479.82. The stock had a trading volume of 728,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,395. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.06 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $575.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.69.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

