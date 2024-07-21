Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,518,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.18% of Marriott International worth $5,176,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Marriott International by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Marriott International by 557.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.59.

MAR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

