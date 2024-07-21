Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,379,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.92% of Dover worth $2,902,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $175,275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dover by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after purchasing an additional 414,481 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Dover by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 208,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dover by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after purchasing an additional 157,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.70. 856,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,912. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.49. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

