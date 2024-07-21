Vanguard Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,879,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.91% of Corpay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.91.

CPAY traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.23. The stock had a trading volume of 292,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,098. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.82.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

