Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 891,157 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,862,189 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.92% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $2,478,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,841,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,577,000 after buying an additional 3,731,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $652,409,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 13,163,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,900,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,693,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,515,000 after purchasing an additional 498,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,384,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,447,000 after purchasing an additional 170,793 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNS. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.2 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 992,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

