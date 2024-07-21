Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,921,497 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.69% of Microchip Technology worth $6,152,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $88.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 51.87%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

