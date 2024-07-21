Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 10,944,520 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 100.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,944,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.01% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $4,780,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 100,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after buying an additional 50,019 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 369.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.47. 1,228,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

