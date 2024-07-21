Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $3,278,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,979,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $183.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,148. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

