Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578,669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.73% of Phillips 66 worth $6,741,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $3,596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.47. 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,453. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $103.12 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

