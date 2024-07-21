Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 951,567 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Digital Realty Trust worth $6,986,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,858,000 after buying an additional 34,516 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 54.0% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 870.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,974 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.17. 1,168,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,516. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

