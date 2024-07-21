Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 267,479 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.36% of Ball worth $2,415,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,193,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ball by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 597,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 131,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Down 1.1 %

BALL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.04. 1,672,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

