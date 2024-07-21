Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 25,838 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,570,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.10% of Sun Communities worth $2,259,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.90. The company had a trading volume of 562,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 109.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $141.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.92.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

