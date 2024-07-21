Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 16,189 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,534,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Teledyne Technologies worth $2,375,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,111,000. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,700,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,266,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,794,000 after purchasing an additional 60,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TDY traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.93. 414,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,047. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.10 and its 200-day moving average is $409.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.