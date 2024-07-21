Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $278.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.28.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,526,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,332,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,669,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 79,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

