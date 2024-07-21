USDX [Kava] Price Reaches $0.81 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001197 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $89.96 million and $353,898.23 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,387.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00583531 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00049963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00069539 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

