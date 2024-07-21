UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,713,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 58,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 263,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $565.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,290,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,945. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $504.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.73. The firm has a market cap of $520.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $581.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.