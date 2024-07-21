United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target Raised to $68.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.

NYSE PRKS opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.02. United Parks & Resorts has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $60.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 88.59% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

