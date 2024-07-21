Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.61.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $390.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.19 and a 200 day moving average of $453.62.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.