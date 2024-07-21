UBS Group Begins Coverage on Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Teradata Stock Down 10.2 %

Teradata stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. Teradata has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. Teradata’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,451,000 after acquiring an additional 496,702 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in shares of Teradata by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,199,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,204,000 after acquiring an additional 53,395 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

