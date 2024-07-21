Twin Tree Management LP Sells 18,266 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,266 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in NOV were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in NOV by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,604 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NOV by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

