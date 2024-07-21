Twin Tree Management LP Purchases Shares of 16,680 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

