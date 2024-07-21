Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,684 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $291.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.01.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

