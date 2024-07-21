Truist Financial Raises HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $248.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $248.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.89.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $221.81 on Wednesday. HEICO has a 12-month low of $155.42 and a 12-month high of $232.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.65 and its 200-day moving average is $201.66.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,127. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

