Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Cut by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $307,787,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $72,498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 48.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after buying an additional 1,261,598 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.41. 9,976,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,032,081. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $43.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Robert W. Baird cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W cut Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

