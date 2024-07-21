Towercrest Capital Management Sells 10,990 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,019,000 after buying an additional 1,743,851 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after acquiring an additional 722,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,780,000 after acquiring an additional 276,822 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 782,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,639. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $51.96.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

