Towercrest Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $504.55. 4,039,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089,383. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

