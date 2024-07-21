Towercrest Capital Management Has $5.39 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 984,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,173,000 after buying an additional 259,830 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,151,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,864,000 after purchasing an additional 63,177 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,826 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 730,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.60. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

