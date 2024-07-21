Towercrest Capital Management Has $262,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.67. 5,121,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,748,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.43. The company has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

