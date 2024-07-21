Towercrest Capital Management Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after buying an additional 3,391,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,532,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,620,000 after purchasing an additional 498,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,908,000 after purchasing an additional 975,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,398,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,419. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $372.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.