Towercrest Capital Management Grows Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,556 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 5.3% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $31,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. 471,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

