Towercrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 505,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,274 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 80,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 42,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,908,000 after buying an additional 1,381,789 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 121,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $26.68. 472,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

