Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $128.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

