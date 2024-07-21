Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.94 Million Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLPA. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

