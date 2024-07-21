Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 725 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,557,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after buying an additional 354,616 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 769,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after buying an additional 340,555 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after buying an additional 188,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 159,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 110,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.96. 482,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,589. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.12.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 315.80%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

