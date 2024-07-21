Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 50,000 Shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lifecore Biomedical were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,366,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 173,623 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 259,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 138,930 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 79.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 2,311.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts:

Lifecore Biomedical Trading Down 4.7 %

Lifecore Biomedical stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 150,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,294. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.