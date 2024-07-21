Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 180 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $580.13. The stock had a trading volume of 562,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,472. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $395.30 and a 1 year high of $612.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $579.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.53.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.