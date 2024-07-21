Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $617,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 362,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 100,216 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 255,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 88,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.78. 2,088,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.