Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 16,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

