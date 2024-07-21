Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,503 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,138,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,874,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HACK traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 67,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,622. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

