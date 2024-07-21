Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $144.02 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $148.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.63.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

