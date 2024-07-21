Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after buying an additional 203,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,384,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,019,000 after buying an additional 153,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,143,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,162,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,145,000 after buying an additional 232,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $563.12. The stock had a trading volume of 981,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,134. The stock has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

