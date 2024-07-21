TIAA Trust National Association Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in CME Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.85. 1,554,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.07 and its 200-day moving average is $207.04.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

