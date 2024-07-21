TIAA Trust National Association Sells 998 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE EPD traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

