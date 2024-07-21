TIAA Trust National Association Sells 75,956 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 75,956 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after buying an additional 1,046,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,438,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $952,543,000 after buying an additional 351,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $612,970,000 after buying an additional 115,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.75. 5,722,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.35. The stock has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.