TIAA Trust National Association Sells 719 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,012,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.72.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

