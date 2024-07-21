TIAA Trust National Association Sells 707 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.60. 109,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.12. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

