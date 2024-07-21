TIAA Trust National Association Sells 3,678 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

