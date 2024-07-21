TIAA Trust National Association Sells 1,282 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRV traded down $17.12 on Friday, hitting $203.48. 2,819,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.53 and a 200-day moving average of $213.81. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

